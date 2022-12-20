LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.