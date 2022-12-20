LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $173.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,838. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.20 and a 200-day moving average of $188.68.

