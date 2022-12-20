LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. 22,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

