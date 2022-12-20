LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 247,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,824,758. The company has a market capitalization of $401.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.