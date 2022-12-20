LifeSteps Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 70,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

