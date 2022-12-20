Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 919638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $611.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.