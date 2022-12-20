Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $42.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

