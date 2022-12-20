Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $121.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $121.39 million and $107.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00026011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002439 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005179 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

