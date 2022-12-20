Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.01 million and $295.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,780,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,727,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00241161 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
