Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 109,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,209,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

