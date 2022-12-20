Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,574. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.10 and its 200-day moving average is $436.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

