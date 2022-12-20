Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $194.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

