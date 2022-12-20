Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LUMN stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

