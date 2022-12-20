M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $6,670,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $6,491,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $4,391,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

