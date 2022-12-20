Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,481. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.