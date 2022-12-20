Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 203,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,311,295. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

