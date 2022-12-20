Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 9,841 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.76% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.