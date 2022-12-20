Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 258,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.