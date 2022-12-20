Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.12. 8,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

