Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.12. 8,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
