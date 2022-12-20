Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 91,219 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

