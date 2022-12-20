Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.