Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Mdex has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $8.10 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,169,491 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

