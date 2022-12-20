Mdex Price Tops $0.0742 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $69.41 million and $15.24 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,158,532 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

