Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

UNP stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.10. 32,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,689. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

