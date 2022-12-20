Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. 13,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,736. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.