Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 69,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. 72,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

