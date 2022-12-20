Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.83 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $690,257.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.98 or 0.01498776 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009395 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019861 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.01725141 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

