MetaMUI Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and $90,359.64 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.45 or 0.05065957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00497225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.83 or 0.29460854 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.