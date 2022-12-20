Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.04 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and approximately $843,178.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00012300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,774,606 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.94476464 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $233,854.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.