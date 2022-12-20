Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,590,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 20,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,237. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.