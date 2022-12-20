MiL.k Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

