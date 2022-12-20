Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leslie Bernhard Sells 79,268 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 79,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $39,634.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

MLSS opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

