Miton UK MicroCap Trust (MINI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Miton UK MicroCap Trust (LON:MINI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of MINI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63.70 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,083. The company has a market capitalization of £60.32 million and a P/E ratio of 215.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.25. Miton UK MicroCap Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 57.08 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.14).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

