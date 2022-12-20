Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $6.11. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 105,247 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 14.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.