Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $6.11. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 105,247 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 14.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
