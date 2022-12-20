MOBLAND (SYNR) 1-Day Volume Hits $55,056.37

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $55,056.37 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

