Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Shares of MC opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

