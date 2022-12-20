Monero Hits 1-Day Volume of $67.19 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $146.62 or 0.00869340 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $67.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00387322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00601393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00273298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00250343 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,216,189 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

