Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.37 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Monero has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $65.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $147.47 or 0.00871680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,917.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00384329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00093821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00596382 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00273441 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00249111 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,216,074 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

