Mood Media (TSE:MM) Trading ∞ Higher

Mood Media Corporation (TSE:MM – Get Rating) traded up ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 415,833 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17.
Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.
