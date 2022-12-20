Morgan Stanley Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $1.75

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Activity at loanDepot
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.