Morgan Stanley Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $1.75

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,702,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,701.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,702,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,790,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

