Morgan Stanley Trims ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price to €6.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.48.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

