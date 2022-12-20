MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €13.04 ($13.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.36. The firm has a market cap of $445.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €36.02 ($38.32).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.