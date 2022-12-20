MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €13.04 ($13.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.36. The firm has a market cap of $445.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €36.02 ($38.32).
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Read More
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.