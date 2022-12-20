Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,883 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $249,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $169.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,373. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

