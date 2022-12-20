MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0025 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

