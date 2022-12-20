M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.68.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

