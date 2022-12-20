MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 5,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,632,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $945.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MultiPlan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 311.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

