National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $124,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.40. 30,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,875. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

