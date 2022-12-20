National Grid (LON:NG.L) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($13.97) target price on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.66) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($13.97) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.39) price target on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($13.00) price objective on National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

