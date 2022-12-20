Navcoin Price Tops $0.0339 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $484.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00113795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00198197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053189 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,106,781 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.