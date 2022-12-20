NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $94.52 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $94.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00070060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021405 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,736,972 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

